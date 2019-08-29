Celebrate the 50th anniversary of A lion in the meadow by Margaret Mahy

A Lion in the Meadow by Margaret Mahy (illustrated by Jenny Williams) celebrates the 50th anniversary of its publication in 2019. Join us in celebrating this New Zealand classic.

Lion in the Meadow Activity Zone

Venture into Tūranga to discover our homage to Margaret Mahy and her first book ever published. We’ve created a place to read, relax and explore, with activities inspired by A Lion in the Meadow in celebration of its 50th birthday!

Saturday 28 September to Sunday 8 December

Tūranga, Exhibition Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

A Roaring Read

Join us as we share our favourite Margaret Mahy picture books at this special celebration storytime! See our giant copy of The Lion in the Meadow being read in English and te reo Māori. Come dressed as your favourite character from one of Margaret’s books and you could be in to win a book prize! Stay on after the stories to make your own lion ears and tail to take home. It’s going to be a rambunctious, rollicking and roaring good time!

Saturday 7 December, 11am – 12noon

Tūranga, TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1

Lion in the Meadow Storytimes

There will be special celebration storytimes happening around Christchurch City Libraries during spring. Come along and see our giant copy of The Lion in the Meadow as it travels around the city from Monday 14 October.

Read A Lion in the Meadow

The little boy said, 'Mother, there is a lion in the meadow.'

The mother said, 'Nonsense, little boy

The word for today is horihori. In Margaret Mahy’s A LION IN THE MEADOW what does the mother say is horihori? https://t.co/0DHNuGJXWD pic.twitter.com/t6DzQhky1n — Hachette NZ (@HachetteNZ) September 14, 2018

