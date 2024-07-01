QUIZ: School holidays by cclstaffJuly 1, 2024 Quiz: School holidays Test yourself on some education and schooling facts in time for school holidays. What is KidsFest? A: The Ōtautahi Christchurch festival for kids during the winter school holidays B: A market-day for children C: An arts festival D: A summertime childrens’ festival What is the current school leaving age in Aotearoa New Zealand? A: 15 B: 16 C: 17 D: 18 When are the Term 2 holidays for 2024? A: Saturday July 6 - Sunday July 21 B: Saturday June 29 – Sunday 7 July C: Saturday 28 September - Sunday 13 October D: Saturday July 21 – Sunday 5 August When did Aotearoa New Zealand provide free milk to school children? A: 1920 – 1939 B: 1937 – 1967 C: 1950 – 1970 D: 1980 – the present What year did Aotearoa New Zealand schools change from 3 Terms to 4 Terms? A: 1950 B: 1980 C: 1996 D: 2000 In what year did The Education Act make it compulsory for Pākehā children in Aotearoa New Zealand to go to school? A: 1862 B: 1868 C: 1877 D: 1894 What is currently the most popular school sport in Aotearoa New Zealand? A: Rugby B: Football (Soccer) C: Netball D: Basketball For how long has the Ōtautahi Christchurch Schools’ Music Festival been running? A: 15 years B: 50 years C: 85 years D: 100 years What examination-based secondary school qualification was before NCEA Level1? A: School Certificate (SC) B: Matriculation C: Proficiency D: O Levels What is the name of the first school to open in Ōtautahi Christchurch? A: Cathedral Grammar B: Lyttelton School C: Little River School D: Christ's College EmailThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Can you tell me more about this webform submission? The contents of this webform are sent to library staff via email. We recommend that you do not submit confidential information (like your library card number, passwords or credit card information). If you need to share confidential information with library staff, we suggest that you use other channels of communication, such as the telephone.Visit our Privacy Statement, opens in a new window, opens a new window to learn more about how your personal information is handled and protected. Close This information will be submitted via email. Learn More about sending data over email. Add a comment
