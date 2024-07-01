Quiz: School holidays Test yourself on some education and schooling facts in time for school holidays.

What is KidsFest? A: The Ōtautahi Christchurch festival for kids during the winter school holidays B: A market-day for children C: An arts festival D: A summertime childrens’ festival What is the current school leaving age in Aotearoa New Zealand? A: 15 B: 16 C: 17 D: 18 When are the Term 2 holidays for 2024? A: Saturday July 6 - Sunday July 21 B: Saturday June 29 – Sunday 7 July C: Saturday 28 September - Sunday 13 October D: Saturday July 21 – Sunday 5 August When did Aotearoa New Zealand provide free milk to school children? A: 1920 – 1939 B: 1937 – 1967 C: 1950 – 1970 D: 1980 – the present What year did Aotearoa New Zealand schools change from 3 Terms to 4 Terms? A: 1950 B: 1980 C: 1996 D: 2000 In what year did The Education Act make it compulsory for Pākehā children in Aotearoa New Zealand to go to school? A: 1862 B: 1868 C: 1877 D: 1894 What is currently the most popular school sport in Aotearoa New Zealand? A: Rugby B: Football (Soccer) C: Netball D: Basketball For how long has the Ōtautahi Christchurch Schools’ Music Festival been running? A: 15 years B: 50 years C: 85 years D: 100 years What examination-based secondary school qualification was before NCEA Level1? A: School Certificate (SC) B: Matriculation C: Proficiency D: O Levels What is the name of the first school to open in Ōtautahi Christchurch? A: Cathedral Grammar B: Lyttelton School C: Little River School D: Christ's College Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.