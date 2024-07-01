QUIZ: School holidays

Test yourself on some education and schooling facts in time for school holidays.
What is KidsFest?
What is the current school leaving age in Aotearoa New Zealand?
When are the Term 2 holidays for 2024?
When did Aotearoa New Zealand provide free milk to school children?
What year did Aotearoa New Zealand schools change from 3 Terms to 4 Terms?
In what year did The Education Act make it compulsory for Pākehā children in Aotearoa New Zealand to go to school?
What is currently the most popular school sport in Aotearoa New Zealand?
For how long has the Ōtautahi Christchurch Schools’ Music Festival been running?
What examination-based secondary school qualification was before NCEA Level1?
What is the name of the first school to open in Ōtautahi Christchurch?
