Christchurch Beautifying Association winning gardens – 40 years ago this month

Winning entries for the Christchurch Beautifying Association Andrews Cup competition 40 years ago this month.



The Christchurch Beautifying Association began in 1897 with the immediate aim to beautify the city reserves and extended to other areas soon after. They were soon running street and garden competitions and continue to do so today. Maybe you or someone you know has entered one of them?

