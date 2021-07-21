Fascinated by family history? Beguiled by genealogy? Hot for heritage? YES, then save the date for Tūranga's Christchurch Family History Expo 2021, opens a new window.

Join us at Tūranga on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August,10.30am–4.30pm, and enjoy two days of free family history events.

Aimed at both beginners and more experienced researchers, these workshops, webinars and speaker events cover a wide range of New Zealand and International topics: DNA tools, first steps to Whakapapa, property research, writing your family story, big database search strategies and Scottish family history... Download the full programme of events.

With a raft of knowledgeable and enthusiastic speakers sharing family and local history expertise this is a fantastic opportunity to get to gain new genealogical tools and build your family tree.

Booking is required for some sessions due to limited capacity (see our events calendar for booking information). No bookings are needed for sessions in Spark Place (excluding the welcome event) and the Activity Room. Please arrive early for these sessions to secure your seat.

Welcome Function

To get the Expo started, you are also invited to attend a welcome event 6 – 8pm, Friday 20 August. Our special guest speaker is UK based Myko Clelland, Find My Past's resident genealogist and all-round family history guru. He'll be sharing tips and tricks for finding United Kingdom ancestors in British Employment Records. The $16.50 fee includes refreshments - for more information and essential booking see our events calendar, opens a new window.

