Dust off your family tree for our latest Heritage Programmes

At Tūranga we are keen to assist customers to uncover information about their families. We use a variety of records, databases and archives to discover these stories.

Librarians also want to support customers to undertake their own research. We do this by providing Heritage programmes which are due to start very soon.

These small classes are $15 so sign up if you are interested by ringing 03 941-7923.

Six-week course starting Sunday 4 August.

Start your New Zealand family history research with this course that will introduce you to some of the key resources available at Christchurch City Libraries and beyond. Bring along as much as you already know of your forebears – names, dates, places, etc., and we will help you to fill in some gaps. We will look at online and paper-based resources. Basic computer knowledge is needed.

Six-week course starting Thursday 1 August.

We will show you the wealth of resources that Christchurch City Libraries has to offer, such as digitised diaries, images and maps, newspaper archives and directories.

We will cover topics such as our Māori heritage, immigration and settlement, how to research the history of your house and neighbourhood, events that would have impacted the lives of locals (from snow days to influenza to war), and so much more.

Six-week course starting Friday 2 August.

Join this programme and create a short movie of an aspect of your family history. Bring your own iPad, or use one of ours, to learn how to record your story using iMovie.

Share with your family and make the past come alive.

