Elmer’s Ōtautahi Elephant Trail: 25 November 2023 to 18 February 2024

Remember the Pop Up Penguins in 2020 / 2021, and the Christchurch Stands Tall giraffes? Now here comes Elmer the Elephant! The Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust is partnering with global public art specialists Wild in Art to bring a new sculpture trail to Christchurch. Elmer's Ōtautahi Elephant Trail takes place from Saturday 25 November 2023 to Sunday 18 February 2024. There will be 30 large elephants, individually designed by professional and emerging artists, displayed in Christchurch and surrounding towns. Elmer’s Ōtautahi Elephant Trail will be supported by a learning programme. After the Trail, the sculptures will be auctioned to raise money to enable the Laura Fergusson Brain Injury Trust to support people impacted by traumatic brain and other complex injuries throughout Canterbury.

Elmer HQ at Tūranga

Elmer HQ will be at Tūranga. Find information about the trail including maps, buy merchandise, and collect rewards that you will win while discovering the herd!

Elmer HQ is open Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Elmer at the Library

Some libraries are part of Elmer's Ōtautahi Elephant Trail:

Lyttelton Library – Large Elmer outside

– Large Elmer outside Te Hāpua : Halswell Centre – Large Elmer outside

– Large Elmer outside New Brighton Library – School herd inside

– School herd inside Tūranga – School herd inside and Large Elmer outside

More about Elmer Christchurch

Elmer is one of the most iconic and widely read children’s book series of all time, selling over 10 million copies worldwide since it was first published by Andersen Press in 1989. Written and illustrated by celebrated children’s author and artist David McKee, the Elmer books have been translated into more than 60 languages.

Elmer Fun

Elephants in Ōtautahi

There have been a surprising amount of elephants in Christchurch over time, both real and fake. In December 1966 an elephant race was even held in Papanui. Explore a set of elephant photos on Canterbury Stories.

More about elephants