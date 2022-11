Quiz: Art and exhibitions Take our quiz to see what you can find out about all kinds of exhibitions and art works in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

Tūranga has its own gallery and exhibition space on Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2. What was the name of the first exhibition held in the Te Pito Huarewa | Southbase Gallery? Our Painted Stories We Stand Here Talanoa i Measina From Paper to Pixel

Artworks are a feature of many of Ōtautahi Christchurch’s libraries. At which library is the outdoor sculpture Eels, by Bing Dawes? Aranui Library | Te Kete Wānanga o Aranui Parklands Library | Te Kete Wānanaga o Waitikiri Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Redwood Library | Te Kete Wānanga o Te Kōpare o Iho

The Canterbury Museum is closing in 2023 for a major redevelopment and strengthening project. When was the Museum first opened at its current site on Rolleston Avenue? 1867 1870 1899 1901

Formed in 1880, CoCA The Centre of Contemporary Art Toi Moroki, on Gloucester Street in central Christchurch, was originally formed as: Canterbury Society of Arts (CSA) Canterbury Fine Arts Canterbury University Arts

Ravenscar House Museum, Gallery and Home opened to the public on 8 November 2021. The re-designed house and its collection and library, now operated by the Canterbury Museum, was donated by..? Murray Jones Jim and Susan Wakefield Grant and Marilyn Nelson The Rata Foundation

Te Pūawaitanga o te Ringa - Fruits of our busy hands is the name given to the series of tukutuku panels that were specially woven as a community project for the Ngā Pounamu Māori Centre. They were created as a result of the 2001-02 refurbishment of the previous Central Library on Gloucester Street. On what floor of Tūranga are the tukutuku panels now situated? He Hononga | Connection, Ground Level All floors Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2 Hapori | Community, Level 1

The 1906 New Zealand International Exhibition of Arts and Industries is the most famous of Ōtautahi/Christchurch’s arts and industrial events. How many of the approximately 140 species of New Zealand native ferns were represented in the fernery exhibit? 50 80 100 125

From the 1950s to the 1980s Canterbury Public Library had a borrowable art collection. What was the work that Colin McCahon sent to city librarian Ron O’Reilly in the 1950s? Canterbury Landscape Helensville 8 Kauri Tree landscape Tomorrow will be the same but not as this

The New Zealand International Exhibition 1882 in Hagley Park, Ōtautahi/Christchurch, was a private venture that ran between April and July of that year. How many people visited the exhibition over this time? 20,000 56,000 100,000 226,000

One of the biggest art controversies In Ōtautahi Christchurch involved which painting rejected by the Canterbury Society of Arts in 1948? The Pleasure Garden by Frances Hodgkins Urewera mural by Colin McCohan Tomorrow will be the same but not as this is by Colin McCahon The Haymaker Series I–V by Shane Cotton

