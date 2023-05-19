Kiri + Lou at the Library – Saturday 10 June to Sunday 22 October 2023

Kiri + Lou at the library is an exhibition exploring the world of feelings, childhood emotions, friendship and stop-motion animation.

It's on at Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga from Saturday 10 June to Sunday 22 October 2023.

Kiri + Lou are the stars of a cool TV series for kids that's made right here in Ōtautahi.

Oh my Spikes! Opening weekend fun

Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June

Kiri + Lou at the Library invite you to explore the exhibition, watch episodes on the big screen, try a papercraft or follow a themed scavenger hunt during our fantastical opening weekend!

Saturday 10 June 2.30pm to 3.30pm: Family Makerspace Craft

Hapori / Community, Level 1

Free, no bookings required

Sunday 11 June 10.30am to 11.15am: Whānau Storytime with Olivia Tennet

You are warmly invited to join our special edition Whānau Storytime at Tūranga, celebrating Kiri and Lou at the Library with well known New Zealand dancer and actor Olivia Tennet.

Olivia is the real life voice of yellow dinosaur Kiri.

Join us for a morning of fun and adventure, in Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori / Community, Level 1

Free, no bookings required



More Kiri + Lou

© Kiri and Lou Ltd 2020

Reproduced with permission for Kiri and Lou at the Library, Christchurch City Libraries, 2023.