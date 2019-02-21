Mac the dog pulling a sulky, Colombo Street: Picturing Canterbury

Mac the dog waiting at traffic lights whilst a bus goes past along Colombo Street. Mac is pulling a sulky carrying Jenny-Lee Barnes, aged 2 1/2 whilst passers-by watch. 21 May 1966.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.