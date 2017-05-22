Matariki – Māori New Year 2017

Matariki - the Māori New Year - will take place on Pipiri 25 June 2017. During Matariki we celebrate our unique place in the world. We give respect to the whenua on which we live, and admiration to our mother earth, Papatūānuku.

Matariki 2017 is a fresh look through old eyes at Māori oral traditions, practices and customs associated with the Māori New Year. Over the next three years the Christchurch City Libraries will be re-introducing ‘Te Iwa o Matariki – the Nine stars of Matariki’ beginning with Te Kātao o Matariki – the water stars of Matariki, Waipuna-ā-rangi, Waitī, Waitā.

Matariki Toi - Community Art Project in the Library

Each year a community art project runs in all our libraries for all to explore their creative side. This year the project is weave a star. Materials are supplied, all you have to do is bring your creativity.

Matariki Wā Kōrero - Matariki Storytimes

In addition to our normal Storytimes we have Matariki Storytimes. Come celebrate and welcome the Māori New Year with stories, songs, rhymes and craft activities. All welcome, free of charge.

See our list of Matariki Wā Kōrero - Matariki Storytimes.

Matariki Wānaka, Matariki Takiura - Saturday, 17 June

Christchurch City Libraries and Kotahi Mano Kāika (KMK) host a family day at New Brighton Library. Activities will include:

art activities and competitions

a presentation relating to the book by Associate Professor Dr Rangi Matamua, Matariki, The Star of the Year.

exploring the stars with Skyview

explore KMK te reo Māori resources on the library computers

storytelling about Te Iwa o Matariki

10:30am - 3pm

New Brightion Library

Rehua Marae Matariki Wānaka - Saturday, 24 June

Matariki celebrations continue at Rehua Marae. Stalls, waiata, workshops for the whole family to enjoy. Pop in and say kia ora to staff from Christchurch City Libraries at our library stand/table.

10am-4pm

Rehua Marae

79 Springfield Road

Christchurch

Our Learning Centres are offering special Matariki Connect sessions for schools, introducing students to the key concepts of Te Iwa o Matariki with a focus on the three water stars, and involving a range of fun activities. This programme is now fully booked.

Matariki resources at your library

Matariki colouring in

Download these colouring in pages.

