Off the shelf: January 2017

As followers of our blog will know, voracious reader Robyn has been sharing with us on a regular basis the titles that she has been adding to her For Later shelf. Here are some more titles that have recently graduated to her Completed shelf.

Frieze A - Z of Contemporary Art

Not so much a flick through as a pick through - each letter of the alphabet has an article from Frieze magazine. So you can pick and choose what you are interested in; the Factory accent as heard in Andy Warhol's inner circle, the frosty gaze of fashion, Sophie Calle and the stuffed giraffe that reminds her of her mother.

Appetites by Anthony Bourdain

He calls this a recipe book for home cooks who are willing to put time into it. And he's not kidding. Three days of preparing for Thanksgiving, featuring a stunt turkey and a business turkey. But those of us who have three days to spare just before Christmas and enough money to have two turkeys might like to give it a go. Despite it all being a bit of an impossible dream I like this book. It's beautifully produced and it has great photos. Unless you're a vegan, or even a vegetarian.

Holding by Graham Norton

I don't normally approve of novels by celebrities, but it's entirely possible that Graham wrote this himself and he didn't make a bad job. It's gentle, funny, the story is quite engrossing (at least I wanted to know what happened) and it's got a lovely sense of Ireland.

