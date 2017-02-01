Off the shelf: January 2017

As followers of our blog will know, voracious reader Robyn has been sharing with us on a regular basis the titles that she has been adding to her For Later shelf. Here are some more titles that have recently graduated to her Completed shelf.
Frieze A - Z of Contemporary Art
Not so much a flick through as a pick through - each letter of the alphabet has an article from Frieze magazine. So you can pick and choose what you are interested in; the Factory accent as heard in Andy Warhol's inner circle, the frosty gaze of fashion, Sophie Calle and the stuffed giraffe that reminds her of her mother.
He calls this a recipe book for home cooks who are willing to put time into it. And he's not kidding. Three days of preparing for Thanksgiving, featuring a stunt turkey and a business turkey. But those of us who have three days to spare just before Christmas and enough money to have two turkeys might like to give it a go. Despite it all being a bit of an impossible dream I like this book. It's beautifully produced and it has great photos. Unless you're a vegan, or even a vegetarian.
I don't normally approve of novels by celebrities, but it's entirely possible that Graham wrote this himself and he didn't make a bad job. It's gentle, funny, the story is quite engrossing (at least I wanted to know what happened) and it's got a lovely sense of Ireland.