Ramadan Kareem رمضان كريم

Ramadan kareem to all who are observing the month of Ramadan.

If you'd like to know more about Ramadan, FIANZ (The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand) website says:

Ramadhan is the most blessed month of the Islamic calendar in which Allah S.W.T. guides us to good deeds. It is the month in which the Qur’an was revealed as clear guidance and judgment to all people. It is the month in which good deeds are multiplied and sins are forgiven.

An article on Stuff from 3 May 2019 gives an interesting insight for non-Muslims: What is Ramadan? Muslim New Zealanders to start month of daytime fasting.

Stories for young children with Muslim characters, and books about equality, empathy and tolerance. A Christchurch City Libraries list.





