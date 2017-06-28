Reading brown: Pacific stories and voices

A little while ago I saw Kiwi author Paula Morris ask on Twitter "Why aren't you reading brown?"

Which prompted me to feel a bit guilty about how few Māori and Pacific New Zealand authors I read... and then I pretty much forgot about it because life is too short to feel guilty about the books you haven't read. As a librarian I'm exposed to a constant stream of new and interesting looking titles and (spoiler alert) I read hardly any of them.

But, for a couple of reasons the notion that I should expand my reading into more Polynesian fare stuck.

The main one being that I had a one week holiday coming up during which I could get in some solid novel-reading. The second being that the holiday in question was in Rarotonga (of the aforementioned Polynesia). And thirdly, because I had a couple of titles on my For Later Shelf that were available in time to take the trip with me (sometimes the Atua* of the Holds Lists smiles upon thee).

My first holiday read was not a novel at all but a collection of short stories. I always think with short stories that they are less of a commitment than a whole novel. Something that you can move easily on from should it not be to your taste. However Stories on the four winds: Ngā hau e whā was by far the more emotionally gripping and in places gruelling of the two books. In the space of relatively few pages I was drawn into murders, deaths and losses as well as tales of joy, love and connection. I started blubbing before the plane had even landed.

Stories on the Four Winds

Writers, with their writerly tricks can surprise you, and indeed this was the brief for all the stories in the book (from a variety of well-known and perhaps less well-known Māori and Pasifika writers) - to surprise the reader. So every story has a twist or takes you somewhere you don't expect. Even though the stories are short, they pack a punch and I found with some of them that I had to take a break between them, to get my bearings again. Standouts for me were the contributions from Albert Wendt, Alice Tawhai, Ann French, Jacqui McRae, K-t Harrison, and Reneé.

My second book was a novel and after the emotional rollercoaster of Stories on the four winds it was a nice change of speed. How to party with an infant by Kaui Hart Hemmings was perfect holiday fare. Hemmings is not a New Zealand writer but she is Hawaiian and I very much enjoyed the film of her first novel, The Descendants. I have so far neglected to read the source novel (more book-related guilt) but thought that this story of a single mother raising a small child in San Francisco would suit me.

How to Party With An Infant

It certainly did. The book has a sly sense of humour and uses the mechanism of the protagonist, Mele, listening to and writing the stories her parents' group friends tell her. There are some really great characters in there, full of anxieties and insecurities - worrying about measuring up to other parents, fitting in, being good enough. As well there's a bit of light romance of a very grown-up kind because everyone in this book has kids. I liked this book for its knowing jabs at the "Mummy Wars" aspects of parenting whilst celebrating the great, affirming friendships that can grow out of that shared experience.

For other recommendations of "brown reading" do check out Paula Morris's post Why Aren’t You Reading Brown? for 21 titles by Māori and Pacific writers. Get the Holds Lists Atua on your side and you could be reading one before you know it.

* Te Reo Māori for supernatural being or god.

