Recent necrology, April 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Abbas, 1944-2018
    Iranian photographer known for his photojournalism
  • Milos Forman, 1932-2018
    Czech American film director, screenwriter and actor
  • Ivan Mauger, 1939-2018
    New Zealand motorcycle racer who won six world speedway titles

  • Emma Smith, 1923-2018
    English novelist who also wrote for children
  • Cecil Taylor, 1929-2018
    Jazz pianist whose playing defined the term ‘free jazz’
  • Huguette Tourangeau, 1938-2018
    French-Canadian mezzo-soprano particularly associated with French and Italian repertoire

