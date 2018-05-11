Recent necrology, April 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Abbas, 1944-2018
Iranian photographer known for his photojournalism
-
Milos Forman, 1932-2018
Czech American film director, screenwriter and actor
-
Wilson Harris, 1921-2018
Guyanese novelist, poet and essayist
-
Ivan Mauger, 1939-2018
New Zealand motorcycle racer who won six world speedway titles
-
Fergie McCormick, 1939-2018
Legendary Crusaders and All Black fullback
-
Anita Shreve, 1946-2018
American novelist
-
Emma Smith, 1923-2018
English novelist who also wrote for children
-
Cecil Taylor, 1929-2018
Jazz pianist whose playing defined the term ‘free jazz’
-
Huguette Tourangeau, 1938-2018
French-Canadian mezzo-soprano particularly associated with French and Italian repertoire