Recent necrology, April 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

Abbas, 1944-2018

Iranian photographer known for his photojournalism

Milos Forman, 1932-2018

Czech American film director, screenwriter and actor

Wilson Harris, 1921-2018

Guyanese novelist, poet and essayist

Ivan Mauger, 1939-2018

New Zealand motorcycle racer who won six world speedway titles

Fergie McCormick, 1939-2018

Legendary Crusaders and All Black fullback

Anita Shreve, 1946-2018

American novelist

Emma Smith, 1923-2018

English novelist who also wrote for children

Cecil Taylor, 1929-2018

Jazz pianist whose playing defined the term ‘free jazz’

Huguette Tourangeau, 1938-2018

French-Canadian mezzo-soprano particularly associated with French and Italian repertoire

