Recent necrology, December 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently
Joan Didion, 1934-2021
American author and essayist
Sarah Harding, 1981-2021
English singer, model and actress
bell hooks, 1952-2021
American Black feminist author
Keri Hulme, 1947-2021
New Zealand novelist, poet and short-story writer
Ray Illingworth, 1932-2021
English cricketer, commentator and administrator
Michael Nesmith, 1942-2021
American musician, songwriter, actor, producer, and novelist, member of the Monkees
Anne Rice, 1941-2021
American author of gothic fiction, erotic literature, and Christian literature
Desmond Tutu, 1931-2021
South African Anglican bishop and theologian, known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist
Betty White, 1922-2021
American actress and comedian