Recent necrology, December 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

Joan Didion, 1934-2021

American author and essayist

Sarah Harding, 1981-2021

English singer, model and actress

bell hooks, 1952-2021

American Black feminist author

Keri Hulme, 1947-2021

New Zealand novelist, poet and short-story writer

Ray Illingworth, 1932-2021

English cricketer, commentator and administrator

Michael Nesmith, 1942-2021

American musician, songwriter, actor, producer, and novelist, member of the Monkees

Anne Rice, 1941-2021

American author of gothic fiction, erotic literature, and Christian literature

Desmond Tutu, 1931-2021

South African Anglican bishop and theologian, known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist