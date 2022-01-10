Recent necrology, December 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • bell hooks, 1952-2021
    American Black feminist author

The year of magical thinking The last love song Hear me out All about love Skin again

  • Keri Hulme, 1947-2021
    New Zealand novelist, poet and short-story writer
  • Ray Illingworth, 1932-2021
    English cricketer, commentator and administrator
  • Michael Nesmith, 1942-2021
    American musician, songwriter, actor, producer, and novelist, member of the Monkees

The bone people Stonefish The silences between Barbed wire and cucumber sandwiches Infinite Tuesday

  • Anne Rice, 1941-2021
    American author of gothic fiction, erotic literature, and Christian literature
  • Desmond Tutu, 1931-2021
    South African Anglican bishop and theologian, known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist

The claiming of Sleeping Beauty Interview with the vampire The book of joy Rabble-rouser for peace Betty White: 100 Remarkable Moments in An Extraordinary Life

