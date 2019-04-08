Recent necrology, March 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Bill Culbert, 1935-2019
Significant New Zealand artist, notable for his use of light in painting
-
Keith Flint, 1969-2019
Frontman for electronic dance group, the Prodigy.
-
Michael Gielen, 1927-2019
Austrian conductor and composer
-
Peter Hurford, 1930-2019
English organist who brought the pipe organ out of the Sunday service into the musical mainstream
-
Rachel Ingalls, 1940-2019
Author who remained obscure till her novella Mrs Caliban was rediscovered 35 years after its original publication
-
Jacques Loussier, 1934-2019
Composer and pianist whose jazz interpretations of Bach sold millions of albums
-
Charles McCarry, 1930-2019
American writer, primarily of spy fiction
-
Luke Perry, 1966-2019
American actor best known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale
-
Derek Piggott, 1923-2019
Record-breaking gliding instructor and stunt pilot who made Britain’s first human-powered flight
-
John Richardson, 1924-2019
Art historian and friend of Picasso
-
Scott Walker, 1943-2019
One of the most innovative and enduring songwriters of the 20th century