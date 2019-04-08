Recent necrology, March 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Bill Culbert, 1935-2019
    Significant New Zealand artist, notable for his use of light in painting
  • Keith Flint, 1969-2019
    Frontman for electronic dance group, the Prodigy.
  • Peter Hurford, 1930-2019
    English organist who brought the pipe organ out of the Sunday service into the musical mainstream
  • Rachel Ingalls, 1940-2019
    Author who remained obscure till her novella Mrs Caliban was rediscovered 35 years after its original publication

  • Jacques Loussier, 1934-2019
    Composer and pianist whose jazz interpretations of Bach sold millions of albums
  • Derek Piggott, 1923-2019
    Record-breaking gliding instructor and stunt pilot who made Britain’s first human-powered flight
  • Scott Walker, 1943-2019
    One of the most innovative and enduring songwriters of the 20th century
