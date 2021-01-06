Recent necrology, December 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Irina Antonova, 1922-2020
Legendary art historian who ran Moscow’s Pushkin Museum for 50 years
-
Jeremy Bulloch, 1945-2020
English actor with a varied career on stage and screen
-
James Flynn, 1934-2020
New Zealand intelligence researcher
-
Hugh Keays-Byrne, 1947-2020
Actor best known as a psychopathic villain in two Mad Max films
-
John Le Carré, 1931-2020
British spy writer
-
Alison Lurie, 1926-2020
American novelist who explored human relationships in a time of social change
-
Rangimarie Rose Pere, 1937-2020
Educator, conservationist and academic, of Ngāti Kahungunu descent
-
Charley Pride, 1938-2020
Country music’s first African-American superstar
-
Tim Severin, 1940-2020
British explorer, historian, and writer
-
Fanny Waterman, 1920-2020
British pianist, academic piano teacher, and the founder and artistic director of the Leeds International Piano Competition
-
Barbara Windsor, 1937-2020
English actress known for her appearances in the Carry On films