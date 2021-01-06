Recent necrology, December 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Irina Antonova, 1922-2020

Legendary art historian who ran Moscow’s Pushkin Museum for 50 years

Jeremy Bulloch, 1945-2020

English actor with a varied career on stage and screen

James Flynn, 1934-2020

New Zealand intelligence researcher

Hugh Keays-Byrne, 1947-2020

Actor best known as a psychopathic villain in two Mad Max films

John Le Carré, 1931-2020

British spy writer

Alison Lurie, 1926-2020

American novelist who explored human relationships in a time of social change

Rangimarie Rose Pere, 1937-2020

Educator, conservationist and academic, of Ngāti Kahungunu descent

Charley Pride, 1938-2020

Country music’s first African-American superstar

Tim Severin, 1940-2020

British explorer, historian, and writer

Fanny Waterman, 1920-2020

British pianist, academic piano teacher, and the founder and artistic director of the Leeds International Piano Competition