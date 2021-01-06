Recent necrology, December 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Irina Antonova, 1922-2020
    Legendary art historian who ran Moscow’s Pushkin Museum for 50 years
  • Jeremy Bulloch, 1945-2020
    English actor with a varied career on stage and screen
  • James Flynn, 1934-2020
    New Zealand intelligence researcher
  • Hugh Keays-Byrne, 1947-2020
    Actor best known as a psychopathic villain in two Mad Max films

Hoffman Intelligence and Human Progress Are we getting smarter? The new torchlight list The man from Hong Kong

  • Alison Lurie, 1926-2020
    American novelist who explored human relationships in a time of social change
  • Rangimarie Rose Pere, 1937-2020
    Educator, conservationist and academic, of Ngāti Kahungunu descent

John Le Carre: the biography Tinker, tailor, soldier, spy The constant gardener Foreign affairs Vision Aotearoa

  • Charley Pride, 1938-2020
    Country music’s first African-American superstar
  • Tim Severin, 1940-2020
    British explorer, historian, and writer
  • Fanny Waterman, 1920-2020
    British pianist, academic piano teacher, and the founder and artistic director of the Leeds International Piano Competition

Johnny's Cash & Charley's Pride The Spice Islands Voyage Odinn's child All of me Carry On Christmas

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries