Recent necrology, December 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
David Austin, 1926-2018
Doyen of British rose growers
-
Wendy Beckett, 1930-2018
English cloistered nun and art historian, internationally known for her presentation of BBC documentaries in the 1990s
-
George Bush, 1924-2018
Former US president who triumphed in Iraq before suffering electoral defeat
-
Justin Cartwright, 1945-2018
British novelist, originally from South Africa
-
Gordon Copeland, 1943-2018
New Zealand politician and businessman
-
Julie King, 1945-2018
New Zealand art historian
-
Vivian Lynn, 1931-2018
New Zealand artist and teacher
-
Galt MacDermot, 1928-2018
Canadian-American composer, pianist and writer of musical theatre, best known for Hair
-
Geoff Murphy, 1938-2018
New Zealand producer, director and screenwriter
-
Hiwi Tauroa, 1927-2018
Former Race Relations Commissioner and Māori All Black
-
June Whitfield, 1925-2018
English actress whose career included musical theatre, films, radio and television