Recent necrology, December 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Wendy Beckett, 1930-2018
    English cloistered nun and art historian, internationally known for her presentation of BBC documentaries in the 1990s
  • George Bush, 1924-2018
    Former US president who triumphed in Iraq before suffering electoral defeat

Old Roses Sister Wendy's 1000 Masterpieces Destiny and Power Masai Dreaming As It Is

  • Vivian Lynn, 1931-2018
    New Zealand artist and teacher
  • Galt MacDermot, 1928-2018
    Canadian-American composer, pianist and writer of musical theatre, best known for Hair

Flowers into Landscape: Margaret Stoddart I, Here, Now Geoff Murphy: A Life on Film Te Marae June Whitfield: At A Glance

  • Geoff Murphy, 1938-2018
    New Zealand producer, director and screenwriter
  • Hiwi Tauroa, 1927-2018
    Former Race Relations Commissioner and Māori All Black
  • June Whitfield, 1925-2018
    English actress whose career included musical theatre, films, radio and television
