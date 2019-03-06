Recent necrology, February 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently
Stanley Donen, 1924-2019
Director and choreographer who helped transform the Hollywood musical
Albert Finney, 1936-2019
Actor who made his name as the archetypal angry young man in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
William Hawkey, 1932-2019
Composer, teacher and musician, formerly conductor of Christchurch Harmonic Society and University of Canterbury Madrigal Singers
John Haynes, 1938-2019
Creator of the Haynes Manual and founder of the Haynes International Motor Museum.
Karl Lagerfeld, 1938-2019
German creative director, fashion designer, artist and photographer
Andrea Levy, 1956-2019
Novelist whose works explored the lives of the Windrush generation
Rosamunde Pilcher, 1924-2019
Novelist whose Cornish domestic dramas sold in their millions
Peter Posa, 1941-2019
New Zealand guitarist, most famous for his instrumental The White Rabbit
André Previn, 1929-2019
German-American pianist, conductor and composer
Tomi Ungerer, 1931-2019
French artist and author of much loved children's books to adult works, from the fantastic to the autobiographical.
Patricia Nell Warren, 1936-2019
American novelist, poet and journalist
Peter Wells, 1950-2019
New Zealand novelist, playwright, filmmaker and historian