Recent necrology, February 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Stanley Donen, 1924-2019
    Director and choreographer who helped transform the Hollywood musical
  • Albert Finney, 1936-2019
    Actor who made his name as the archetypal angry young man in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
  • William Hawkey, 1932-2019
    Composer, teacher and musician, formerly conductor of Christchurch Harmonic Society and University of Canterbury Madrigal Singers

  • Karl Lagerfeld, 1938-2019
    German creative director, fashion designer, artist and photographer
  • Andrea Levy, 1956-2019
    Novelist whose works explored the lives of the Windrush generation
  • Rosamunde Pilcher, 1924-2019
    Novelist whose Cornish domestic dramas sold in their millions

  • André Previn, 1929-2019
    German-American pianist, conductor and composer
  • Peter Wells, 1950-2019
    New Zealand novelist, playwright, filmmaker and historian
