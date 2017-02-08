Recent necrology, January 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently
John Berger, 1926-2017
English art critic, novelist, painter and poet
William Peter Blatty, 1928-2017
American writer and filmmaker best known for his novel The Exorcist
Michael Chamberlain , 1944-2017
New Zealand-born Australian writer, teacher and pastor best known for the 1980 death of his daughter Azaria
Babette Cole, 1950-2017
English children’s author and illustrator
John Hurt, 1940-2017
English actor and voice actor whose career spanned six decades
Mary Tyler Moore, 1936-2017
American actress known for her roles in the TV sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Georges Pretre, 1924-2017
French orchestral and opera conductor
Om Puri, 1950-2017
Indian actor
Douglas Reeman, 1924-2017
British author of many historical fiction books on the Royal Navy, who also wrote under the pseudonym Alexander Kent
Emmanuèle Riva, 1927-2017
French actress best known for her roles in the films Hiroshima Mon Amour, and Amour
Bruce Slane, 1931-2017
New Zealand’s first Privacy Commissioner
Antony, Earl of Snowdon, 1930-2017
British photographer, designer and film maker
Emma Tennant, 1937-2017
British novelist and editor whose fiction is often imbued with fantasy or magic