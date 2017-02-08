Recent necrology, January 2017

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • John Berger, 1926-2017
    English art critic, novelist, painter and poet
  • Michael Chamberlain , 1944-2017
    New Zealand-born Australian writer, teacher and pastor best known for the 1980 death of his daughter Azaria
  • Babette Cole, 1950-2017
    English children’s author and illustrator

Cover of Hold Everything Dear Cover of Dimiter Cover of Heart of Stone Cover of Dr Dog

  • John Hurt, 1940-2017
    English actor and voice actor whose career spanned six decades

Cover of Growing Up Again Cover of The First to Land Cover of Snowdon Cover of Confessions of A Sugar Mummy

  • Douglas Reeman, 1924-2017
    British author of many historical fiction books on the Royal Navy, who also wrote under the pseudonym Alexander Kent
  • Emmanuèle Riva, 1927-2017
    French actress best known for her roles in the films Hiroshima Mon Amour, and Amour
  • Bruce Slane, 1931-2017
    New Zealand’s first Privacy Commissioner
  • Emma Tennant, 1937-2017
    British novelist and editor whose fiction is often imbued with fantasy or magic

