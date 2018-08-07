Recent necrology, July 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently
Franz Beyer, 1922-2018
German musicologist who provided a satisfactory conclusion to Mozart’s unfinished Requiem
Bernard Hepton, 1925-2018
English actor and director of stage, film and television
Tab Hunter, 1931-2018
American film star and recording artist
Clive King, 1924-2018
Children’s author who became a publishing phenomenon with his Stig of the dump
Oliver Knussen, 1952-2018
British composer and conductor
Harry Miller, 1934-2018
New Zealand manager, promoter and publicist
Colin Quincey, 1945-2018
First person to row from New Zealand to Australia
Hugh Whitemore, 1936-2018
English playwright and screenwriter