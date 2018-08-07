Recent necrology, July 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Franz Beyer, 1922-2018
    German musicologist who provided a satisfactory conclusion to Mozart’s unfinished Requiem
  • Bernard Hepton, 1925-2018
    English actor and director of stage, film and television
  • Tab Hunter, 1931-2018
    American film star and recording artist

The Country Wife Stig of the DumpEncounters with British Composers Harry M Miller

  • Harry Miller, 1934-2018
    New Zealand manager, promoter and publicist
  • Colin Quincey, 1945-2018
    First person to row from New Zealand to Australia

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries