Recent necrology, May 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

Beth Chatto, 1923-2018

English garden designer, plantswoman and writer

Neville Cooper, 1926-2018

Aka Hopeful Christian, leader of the Gloriavale Community

Bernard Lewis, 1916-2018

Foremost Western historian of Islam in the post-war era

John Moorfield, 1943-2018

Highly regarded Māori language academic, affectionately known as Te Murumāra

Clive Sinclair, 1948-2018

English author who published several award-winning novels and collections of short stories

Graeme Stanley, 1938-2018

Christchurch ‘walktologist’ and former city councillor

Tom Wolfe, 1931-2018

American author and pioneer of New Journalism

