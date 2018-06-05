Recent necrology, May 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Beth Chatto, 1923-2018
    English garden designer, plantswoman and writer
  • Bernard Lewis, 1916-2018
    Foremost Western historian of Islam in the post-war era
  • John Moorfield, 1943-2018
    Highly regarded Māori language academic, affectionately known as Te Murumāra

Beth Chatto's Shade Garden Sins of the Father Faith and Power Te Aka

  • Clive Sinclair, 1948-2018
    English author who published several award-winning novels and collections of short stories
  • Graeme Stanley, 1938-2018
    Christchurch ‘walktologist’ and former city councillor
  • Tom Wolfe, 1931-2018
    American author and pioneer of New Journalism

Portnoy's Complaint Nemesis Meet the Wife The Bonfire of the Vanities

