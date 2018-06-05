Recent necrology, May 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Beth Chatto, 1923-2018
English garden designer, plantswoman and writer
-
Neville Cooper, 1926-2018
Aka Hopeful Christian, leader of the Gloriavale Community
-
Bernard Lewis, 1916-2018
Foremost Western historian of Islam in the post-war era
-
John Moorfield, 1943-2018
Highly regarded Māori language academic, affectionately known as Te Murumāra
-
Philip Roth, 1933-2018
American novelist, author of Portnoy’s Complaint
-
Clive Sinclair, 1948-2018
English author who published several award-winning novels and collections of short stories
-
Graeme Stanley, 1938-2018
Christchurch ‘walktologist’ and former city councillor
-
Tom Wolfe, 1931-2018
American author and pioneer of New Journalism