Recent necrology, October 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

Denis Adam, 1924-2018

New Zealand businessman, philanthropist, major contributor to music and the arts

Charles Aznavour, 1924-2018

Singer of bittersweet chansons and actor

Montserrat Caballé, 1933-2018

Great Spanish operatic soprano

Carlos Ezquerra, 1947-2018

Spanish comics artist best known as the co-creator of Judge Dredd

David Fergusson, 1944-2018

Christchurch health and development researcher

Eugene Peterson, 1932-2018

American clergyman, scholar, author and poet, known for his The Message Bible

