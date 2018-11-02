Recent necrology, October 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Denis Adam, 1924-2018
    New Zealand businessman, philanthropist, major contributor to music and the arts

  • David Fergusson, 1944-2018
    Christchurch health and development researcher

