Recent necrology, October 2018

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Denis Adam, 1924-2018
New Zealand businessman, philanthropist, major contributor to music and the arts
-
Charles Aznavour, 1924-2018
Singer of bittersweet chansons and actor
-
Montserrat Caballé, 1933-2018
Great Spanish operatic soprano
-
Carlos Ezquerra, 1947-2018
Spanish comics artist best known as the co-creator of Judge Dredd
-
David Fergusson, 1944-2018
Christchurch health and development researcher
-
Ray Galton, 1930-2018
English radio and television scriptwriter, co-creator of Hancock’s Half Hour and Steptoe and Son
-
Eugene Peterson, 1932-2018
American clergyman, scholar, author and poet, known for his The Message Bible