Spring it on – Get Healthy

The best part about spring is the end of winter and the days getting longer and warmer. It’s also a time to look after your health, and Christchurch City Libraries has some great health eResources for you to get information on everything from the common cold to yoga. Start with Consumer Health Complete and Health & Wellness Resource Center.

Some things to research may include:

The common cold

These always lurk around into spring – discover what scientists have found so far in their quest for a cure.

Food tribes

Thinking about joining the Paleo gang or doing the plant-based vegan thing? Explore some scientific facts first.

Medicines

The Gale Encyclopedia of Prescription Drugs: A Comprehensive Guide to the Most Common Medications is a great resource if you want to find out more about a medicine that you have been prescribed.

Fighting allergies

Flowers and grasses spring into life and release pollen, which won’t fill you with joy if you suffer from hay fever. Find out the latest information and remedies to help with your allergies.

Getting fit

If you’re starting up your exercise regime again after a winter break, be sure not to injure yourself – get some tips on getting fit.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.