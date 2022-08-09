Quiz champion answers the INFOlympics’ challenge

The second round of Tūranga’s INFOlympics quiz has concluded with participants wrestling with questions involving the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy, confirmation bias, Māori art and the origins of the term “snake oil”. A new Tūranga INFOlympics champion was drawn from the correct entries and the champion received their prize pack, including a $30 book voucher, on 31 July. The new champion has chosen to remain anonymous.

The INFOlympics quiz challenged participants to demonstrate their ability to find reliable information. Also showcased at the Matariki Hauora - Focus on Wellbeing event was Google Interland, BBC iReporter and a Buzzfeed “Fake News” video quiz.

Questions and Answers

Q: On 23 November 1963, the Christchurch Star was embroiled in controversy around J F Kennedy's assassination. What was the name of the film that used this conspiracy theory?

A: JFK. More details are on the Christchurch City Libraries’ webpage about the 23 November 1963 issue of the Christchurch Star.

Q: What does the following statement describe? “The tendency to process information by looking for, or interpreting, information that is consistent with one’s existing beliefs”.

A: Confirmation bias

Confirmation bias is defined in Britannica Library Adults.

Q: Who is responsible for the term “snake oil salesman”? Hint: Handy keywords include snake oil AND fakery.

A: Clark Stanley

Notes: search eResources Discovery Search for snake oil AND fakery. The article Fighting fakery and snake oil with chemistry by Steven Bottle contains the answer with more details in Doctoring the Truth: ‘Snake oil’ and other cure-alls’ by Nathalie Rosinsky.

Q: What is an example of ethical hacking?

A: Finding and reporting a flaw in an organisation's network system.

“Ethical hacking, or security testing, is the art and science of finding the flaws in an organization's network systems or web applications.” Taken from the abstract for Ethical Hacking / Messier, Ric 2017. Found via eDS (eResources Discovery Search).

Q: Search our website for Pūawaitanga o te ringa. From the content you have found, can you name the tukutuku panel that is pictured?

A: Aoraki. Pūawaitanga o te Ringa – Fruits of our busy hands link has more details and a picture of the Aoraki panel.

The inaugural INFOlympics champion was Jeffrey Huffadine who won the first INFOlympics Quiz.

Find more library quizzes.