Summer picnic outing: Christchurch Photo Hunt 2018

October is Photo Hunt month at Christchurch City Libraries. We invite you to share any of your photos and help grow the city's photographic archive. All entries must be received by 31 October.

Christchurch City Libraries has produced a set of four postcards promoting the competition which are available from your local library. Each week during October we'll be featuring one of the postcard images on our blog.

As described by a Photo Hunt entrant in 2017, "This photograph is of my Uncle, Aunty and cousins on a summer picnic outing around 1954. I'm not sure of the exact location, but love the image and looks to have been taken in the Banks Peninsula area".

Date: circa 1954

Entry in the 2017 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt.

About Photo Hunt

Share your photos and help us to create a true picture of our city’s rich history. Anyone can contribute.

