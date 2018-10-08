Surf Comps, New Brighton, 1970s: Christchurch Photo Hunt 2018

October is Photo Hunt month at Christchurch City Libraries. We invite you to share any of your photos and help grow the city's photographic archive. All entries must be received by 31 October.

Christchurch City Libraries has produced a set of four postcards promoting the competition which are available from your local library. Each week during October we'll be featuring one of the postcard images on our blog.

This picture was taken during the Surf Comps in the 1970s. The location is the North Ramp car park in New Brighton.

Date: 1970s.

Highly Commended entry in the 2016 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt by Teresa Connor.

About Photo Hunt

Share your photos and help us to create a true picture of our city’s rich history. Anyone can contribute.

