Nativity trailer in Christmas Parade: Picturing Canterbury

by
Nativity trailer in Christmas Parade by Donna Robertson. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ. CCL-Kete-42865.

Nativity trailer from the East Christchurch Anglican Parish, in the New Brighton Christmas Parade.

Share your memories of the New Brighton Christmas Parade. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of nativity scenes in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Elmer Elephant: Picturing Canterbury

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2023 - The Winners

Skull Kid by Mitchell Reid: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

Podcast – Child-led design

Thrillers and Suspense newsletter

Discover Canterbury: Santa photos

Add a comment to: Nativity trailer in Christmas Parade: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi