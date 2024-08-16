Take the WORD plunge! Simone’s picks for WORD Christchurch 2024

Last year I took the plunge and attended the WORD Christchurch Festival in full force. I went to a bunch of different events – some to see authors whose books I’d loved, and others because the blurb in the brochure sounded interesting, so why not?

A few things stood out to me when I reflected on the festival. Every event I went to was brilliant, sometimes surprisingly so. Who knew that listening to people talk about books you hadn’t read could be so engrossing? In essence, I realised these events are less about the books and more about the stories and people behind them – and the people who write books have so many stories to tell. I also loved how friendly the festival felt. All the volunteers were warm and welcoming, even during busy times. I went to several events by myself and either found people I knew in the crowd or made a new friend chatting to the person next to me. Sometimes going out on your own can be a daunting task, but at WORD it's totally acceptable (and maybe even encouraged!).

If you’ve never been before, my advice is to pick an event that intrigues you and just do it! Here are my choices from this year’s line-up:

Cabinet of Curiosities: Tiny Lectures on the Weird and Wonderful

Thursday 29 August 8pm

This is a regular festival favourite which I’ve never been to, so I’m curious (hehe) to see what it’s all about. Five writers will share their weird and wonderful deep obsessions in a series of mini lectures backstage at the Isaac Theatre Royal. All this year’s speakers are brilliant women from a wide range of literary backgrounds, so I’m looking forward to being introduced to some new voices.

The speakers are: Catherine Taylor, Vera Ellen, Talia Marshall (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Takihiku), Saraid de Silva and Claire Mabey hosted by Naomi van den Broek. In partnership with Isaac Theatre Royal.

The Stirrings



Whaea Blue



Risky Women

Friday 30 August 6.30pm

Another festival favourite, filled with creative, risk-taking wāhine. I reckon a well-timed risk can be life changing, so I can’t wait to hear to hear these inspirational women share their experiences. This event has a stellar line up: Anika Moa, who is about to release her first children’s book; Anke Richter, journalist and author of the excellent Cult Trip; activist and writer Ngāhuia te Awekōtuku; award-winning film maker Christine Jeffs. My main concern is how they’re going to fit so many interesting stories in such a short time!



Cult Trip



Hine Toa



Hidden Narratives: Saraid de Silva and romesh dissanayake

Sunday 1 September 12.30pm

I adored Saraid de Silva’s debut novel Amma, an intergenerational story about ‘queerness, migration, rage, and revenge’, so I’m really looking forward to hearing her speak. She will be in conversation with her friend romesh dissanayake, a chef, poet and author of When I Open the Shop. I’m sure that I’ll love this book too; I have my fingers crossed that I get to the top of the holds list before the event!





Amma



When I Open the Shop



