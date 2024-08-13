Te Reo Māori Music for Tomorrow’s Aotearoa: Kommi – WORD Christchurch 2024

Kāi Tahu and Te-Āti-Awa wordsmith Kommi and their weird spirits hail from fair Whakaraupō and will be bringing an energetic electronic witch-hop waiata to The Piano for this WORD Christchurch Festival.

Prepare to be mesmerised by their te reo Māori musings and invocation of the Other World’s tipua aka taipō spirits in a celebration of love and death, joy and grief, and a life worth living!

Do yourself a favour and book your ticket now!

Kommi me ana Tipua: Friday 30 August 9pm to 10pm
The Piano

