(The last person to call me) Sweet Pea (ended up dead) by C. J. Skuse

Ever thought of getting your own back on people who burst your bubble?

Forget the Bucket list, Rhiannon Lewis has a Kill List.

The guy who squashes her groceries. The man that cuts her off every morning when she crosses the road. The colleague who takes credit for her work. And uses joke forms of her name. The creeps that proposition her on the way home from the pub/while walking her dog. The girl who bullied her at school. The girl who shagged her partner after the staff Christmas do. The café assistant who still hasn't made your order while you shifted your car (I threw that one in).

Dexter meets Big Driver in this slightly sexy passive-aggressive tale of an unlikely vigilante killer. Some call this genre Murder Porn.

Rhiannon isn't paranoid; she hates everybody. Well, everybody except her dog, Tink. Of course she has issues. The only survivor of a mass murderer, Rhiannon finds it hard to feel emotion. But she does feel a thrill when she gives a sexual predator a taste of his own medicine...

I love the subtitle. Related as Rhiannon's diary, we read Sweet Pea as if we are voyeurs ourselves. Private and incriminating, it is a brutally honest account of all the things that push our buttons, and a liberating way of dealing with them - murder!

Sweet Pea

I don't usually read mysteries, but this is both funny and brutal. Skuse, previously an author for children and young adults, lets it rip with similes to rip your sides - her wit alone will cut you to shreds.

This is one for the closet psychopath (I'm making a list of my own).

