Top of the Pods podcasting competition for Years 5 to 10

GCSN, Christchurch City Council Libraries, and Plains FM are excited to present Top of the Pods, a brand new podcasting competition where teams of ākonga from across greater Christchurch can create and submit their own podcast, learn new skills, and win awesome prizes!

Schools can register teams of up to 12 ākonga in Years 5 - 10 and from there you have until the end of October to create and submit a unique 20 minute podcast about whatever you like; film, food, friends, science, sports, the world's your oyster!

Registrations close Sunday the 1st of October

There are Open Days on Thursday 19 October and Friday 27 October from 9.30am to 2.30pm where you can access specialist support, learn new podcasting skills, and refine your submission. The Open Days will take place at Auahatanga | Creativity, Floor 4, Tūranga.

Entries close Tuesday the 31st of October.

Join us on Wednesday 8 November at TSB Space, Tūranga Library from 5:30pm - 7:00pm for the Top of the Pods showcase and prizegiving!Share your podcast with friends and whānau, meet the other teams, and hear what the judges thought of your entry.