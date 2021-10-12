Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival 2021 – watch the films, read the books

Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is on its way! The Christchurch leg of the festival includes screenings at the Isaac Theatre Royal and Lumiere.

Christchurch showings are on from Friday 29 October to Sunday 14 November.

Win a double pass to a "Based on Books" movie

Thanks to the team at the Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival, we have one double pass to give away to a movie that's "Based on Books" (see them listed below).

Let us know what movie you want to see, enter your details and go in the draw. Entries close at 11.45pm on Thursday 21 October.

Literary Connections / Based on Books

Have a delve into movies and documentaries playing at the Film Festival based on books or with literary connections:

Call Me By Your Name meets God’s Own Country in the north of France in Summer of 85, Ozon’s adaptation of Aidan Chamber’s classic 1982 novel, Dance on My Grave.

Read Dance on My Grave by Aidan Chambers.

Dance On My Grave



Working at the height of her powers, NZ powerhouse Dame Jane Campion turns her laser-like gaze on the complex characters inhabiting the world of the 1967 Thomas Savage novel, The Power of the Dog.

Read The Power of the Dog by Thomas Savage.

The Power of the Dog



Listen to the eAudiobook or read the Polish language book of The Painted Bird by Jerzy Kosinski.

The Painted Bird



Read My Salinger Year by Joanna Rakoff.

My Salinger Year



Successful businessperson, comedian and author David Downs had just months to live when he entered a clinical trial of an innovative cancer treatment in the U.S.

Within weeks, he was in complete remission, and two years later he is deemed cured.

Read A mild touch of the cancer by David William Downs.

A Mild Touch of the Cancer



Read or listen to The Reason I jump by Naoki Higashida.

The Reason I Jump



Based on the 1892 novel "The Sing-song Girls of Shanghai" by Han Bangqing.

Read The Lost Daughter by Elena Ferrante.

The Lost Daughter



“Happening documents one woman’s efforts to arrange a termination and thereby continue with her studies. Adapted from Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical novel, the film plays its private trauma as a harrowing thriller ..."

Based on the book of the same name by Annie Ernaux.

Read the short story of the same name in Men Without Women by Haruki Murakami.

Men Without Women



The life of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was about so much more than just food, as affectionate documentary Roadrunner illustrates in interviews with those whose lives were touched by the curious, convivial rover.

Read books by Anthony Bourdain.

Read books about Anthony Bourdain.

World Travel



Based on the play of the same name by Leah Purcell, which was a reimagining of Henry Lawson’s short story.

Read or listen to The Drover's Wife by Leah Purcell

The Drover's Wife



Two strangers connect in the intimate confines of a train compartment in Juho Kuosmanen’s arresting sophomore feature.

Read Compartment no. 6 by Rosa Liksom.

Compartment No. 6



French filmmaker Claire Denis is the striking exception to the rule that women rarely make movies that fix their gaze upon the tantalising otherness of men. Her mesmerising Beau Travail transposes Melville’s Billy Buddto a French Foreign Legion troop stationed in a harsh and beautiful port town of Djibouti.

Inspired by the 1888 novel Billy Budd by Herman Melville.

Billy Budd, Sailor and Other Stories



NZIFF-related Books and Movies

Here are some books and movies on the topics and people featured in movies and documentaries at this Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival 2021:

The Gosden Years

The collected writings of long-time festival director Bill Gosden

Bergman Island

Find books and movies by and about Ingmar Bergman

Fiona Clark: Unafraid

Find books by photographer Fiona Clark

The Hand of God

Find books and movies by Paolo Sorrentino

Mark Hunt - The Fight of his Life

Read Born to Fight by Mark Hunt

Mothers of the Revolution

Read about the women protestors of Greenham Common

Patu!

Watch Hotere, documentary by Merata Mita

Rohe Kōreporepo - The Swamp, the Sacred Place

Books and documentaries by Kathleen Gallagher

Signed, Theo Schoon

Read about Theo Schoon

Whetū Mārama - Bright Star

Read about Hekenukumai Busby

Written on the Wind

Watch movies by Douglas Sirk

Beamafilm, Kanopy, and DVDs

Beamafilm and Kanopy are online video streaming services with great collections of award-winning independent, international, classic films, and documentaries. Both are free with your library card number and password / PIN.

The DVD collection includes classic and contemporary films, comedy, musicals, art house movies and television shows. Children’s DVDs are also available at all of our libraries. Non-fiction DVDs such as documentary films and series, and learning resources are shelved alongside the books on those topics, or sometimes in a separate sequence (Tūranga).

Follow the Festival

Visit our page about Movies and TV for movie resources and information.