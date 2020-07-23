Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival – from the archives, on Beamafilm and Kanopy

Whānau Mārama: The New Zealand International Film Festival 2020 is on! A national event, the festival provides access to a diverse and thoughtful array of excellent film from many parts of the world. Across Aotearoa, film-lovers eagerly anticipate the release of the NZIFF programme and the pleasures of engaging with global art and culture via the medium of film.
This year, as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers will encounter slightly different approach to presenting the films, with many available online to be viewed at home. There will be also be limited screenings for those desirous of the joys and ritual of a filmgoing experience at the theatre– in Ōtautahi, look out for these at the Isaac Theatre Royal and Lumière.
To whet your appetite for the upcoming festival, you may be interested in exploring Beamafilm, an online video streaming platform accessible through the Christchurch City Libraries website. Beamafilm hosts a wide variety of international, art house, and educational content, as well as a good number of films that have featured in past NZIFF programmes – see below for some of these freely accessible excellent films – all that’s needed is your Christchurch City Libraries card number and password.
Another video streaming platform accessible with your library card is Kanopy - and here is a small selection of what's available amongst many incredible films that have featured in past NZIFF programmes.
Happy film-going, folks.
Follow the Festival
- Our post on NZIFF literary connections
- Times and dates for Christchurch screenings
- Download the 2020 festival programme [41.5MB PDF]
- Visit the Festival website
- View the NZIFF YouTube channel
- Follow @NZFF on Twitter
- Like New Zealand International Film Festival on Facebook
- Follow NZIFF on Instagram
Visit our page about film for movie resources and information.