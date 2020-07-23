Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival – from the archives, on Beamafilm and Kanopy

Whānau Mārama: The New Zealand International Film Festival 2020 is on! A national event, the festival provides access to a diverse and thoughtful array of excellent film from many parts of the world. Across Aotearoa, film-lovers eagerly anticipate the release of the NZIFF programme and the pleasures of engaging with global art and culture via the medium of film.

This year, as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, viewers will encounter slightly different approach to presenting the films, with many available online to be viewed at home. There will be also be limited screenings for those desirous of the joys and ritual of a filmgoing experience at the theatre– in Ōtautahi, look out for these at the Isaac Theatre Royal and Lumière.

To whet your appetite for the upcoming festival, you may be interested in exploring Beamafilm, an online video streaming platform accessible through the Christchurch City Libraries website. Beamafilm hosts a wide variety of international, art house, and educational content, as well as a good number of films that have featured in past NZIFF programmes – see below for some of these freely accessible excellent films – all that’s needed is your Christchurch City Libraries card number and password.

I, Daniel Blake



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1147569037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">I, Daniel Blake<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The Salesman



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1147608037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Salesman<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Under the Silver Lake



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1147276037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Under the Silver Lake<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Come to Daddy



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1153351037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Come to Daddy<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The Dark Horse



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1084044037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Dark Horse<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The Babadook



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1147672037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Babadook<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Stray



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1117172037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Stray<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Another video streaming platform accessible with your library card is Kanopy - and here is a small selection of what's available amongst many incredible films that have featured in past NZIFF programmes.

Mountain



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1078592037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Mountain<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

High Life



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1144735037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">High Life<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The Killing of A Sacred Deer



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1078919037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Killing of A Sacred Deer<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Arctic



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1093405037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Arctic<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Border



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1158402037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Border<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Mandy



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1153713037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Mandy<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Embrace of the serpent



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1076974037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Embrace of the serpent<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

Happy film-going, folks.

