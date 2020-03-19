World bed pushing record attempt: Picturing Canterbury

North Christchurch Jaycees Jim Wallace, Trevor Bayliss and Colin McNicholl pushing a bed to raise funds for the Bishopdale playground. 24 March 1972.

Junior Chamber International (Jaycees) is a non-profit organisation for community members under the age of 40. In 1972 Trevor Bayliss was the president of the North Canterbury Jaycees, while Colin McNicholl was the vice president. Jim Wallace was a Jaycee from California. To raise funds for a playground in Bishopdale, the Jaycees in Christchurch attempted to break a world record. This involved teams of four members continuously pushing a bed for 50 hours. To draw attention to the cause, Christchurch celebrities would ride on the bed as it made its journey.

