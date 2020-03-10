15 March 2020 – the anniversary of the Christchurch Mosque shootings

Sunday 15 March 2020 is the anniversary of the Christchurch Mosque shootings. A year ago, on Friday 15 March 2019, two consecutive terrorist shooting attacks occurred at the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre during Friday Prayers. 51 people were killed, and many others injured.

There are remembrance events happening in Christchurch. There are books, podcasts, and videos in which members of the Muslim community share their stories.

Events

Messages of Aroha

National Remembrance Service

A National Remembrance Service will be held from 3pm to 4.30pm on Sunday 15 March in North Hagley Park. The service, Ko Tātou, Tātou We Are One, will be jointly led by the local Muslim community, Christchurch City Council, the Government and Ngāi Tūāhuriri as mana whenua. Find out more.

Listen

Widows of Shuhada

Widows of Shuhada is an authentic walk alongside four of the women most affected by the atrocities of March 15, 2019. Featuring Muslim broadcasting student Asha Abdi and Al-Noor mosque’s Women’s Coordinator Jumayah Jones, they present insights rarely heard before or since March 15.

Listen to Widows of Shuhada.

Widows of Shuhada follows four widows who's husbands fell victim to the March 15 terror attacks.

Christchurch’s Muslim community is releasing a collection of video interviews a year on from the 15 March terror attack where 51 people were martyred at two of the city’s mosques. The videos see brave members of the community share their experiences and reflections on the tragedy. This website has been created by the Muslim Association of Canterbury.

Husna's Story is written by Husna's husband Farid Ahmed. They were praying at El Noor Mosque in Christchurch when a gunman burst in and shot and killed 51 people and injured many others in a terrorist attack. This book tells Husna's story, describing the day of the attack - in all of its normal, mundane detail up until the tragedy, and then the horrendous tragedy of what followed. Interwoven with this is the story of Husna's life, telling of the selflessness and bravery with which she lived her life. As well as looking after her paraplegic husband, Husna was an important member of the community, helping women when they were giving birth, running classes for children and helping many others. Her last selfless act was going back into the mosque to look for her husband on that fateful day. She had already led the other women and children to safety. Tragically she was shot. Husna's husband, Farid Ahmed, quite incredibly, forgives the alleged killer. His remarkable philosophy of forgiveness, peace and love is an example of how religion and faith, through personal application, can be a tool for navigating the most horrific of tragedies. Published by Allen & Unwin.

Find more books and resources about the Christchurch Mosque shootings.

Muslim groups on Facebook

Flowers and tributes

After the 15 March Mosque attacks, there were outpourings of love and solidarity from the community of Christchurch, nationwide, and around the world. View images on the Discovery Wall of flowers and tributes.

Peace. Salam. There is a beautiful Wall of Aroha outside Tūranga, share your message of love and support. “In loving memory of the 50 lives tragically lost on 15th March 2019”. ^DR pic.twitter.com/2ITMfAAmEw — Ngā Kete Wānanga-o-Ōtautahi (@ChristchurchLib) April 10, 2019

Tributes of Aroha at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū (Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September 2019) was a showcase of the outpouring of love, support and solidarity from all around the world in response to the 15 March mosque attacks. Hundreds of messages and mementoes left as tributes following the 15 March mosque attacks were displayed on the six-month anniversary of the tragedy.

Heartfelt was an exhibition of collages from cards sent with messages of love and support after the 15 March mosque attacks. It was on from Saturday 15 February to Sunday 23 February at Tūranga. A collaboration with NMIT Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology.

Find out more about Islam

Picture books: Islam and empathy - Christchurch City Libraries List created by ChristchurchKids Stories for young children with Muslim characters, and books about equality, empathy and tolerance. A Christchurch City Libraries list. Highlights the similarities of experience of children all over the world.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/232606037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Whoever You Are<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a> Celebrates the richness of difference.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1034185037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">We Are All Equal<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a> Colours and shapes are all different and just can't get along... or can they?

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1014563037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Along Came A Different<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a> Why do people fight so much when the world is such a big place? Surely if we are kinder to one another, there will always be room for everyone?

