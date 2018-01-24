And the nominees are…

The nominees for the Academy awards have been announced for this year. For me the most notable inclusions are "genre" films in the Best Picture category. It's unusual for genre films to get much love from the Academy in this category (Peter Jackson's The Return of the King is so far the only fantasy film to ever win Best Picture) so it will be interesting to see if either Guillermo Del Toro's fairy tale fantasy (The shape of water) or Jordan Peele's modern gothic horror (Get out) will take the out the Oscar. They're both up against more traditionally "Oscar-worthy" films in this category so it seems unlikely, in my opinion ( but if you're interested in knowing more, may I direct you to this graph showing how the genre preferences of the Academy for Best Picture stack up)

Oscar nominated movies must have opened in the previous calendar year, which means that some (but not all) of these films are now available in New Zealand. Flicks has a useful list of where and how you can watch the 2018 Oscar-nominated movies locally.

As for the library collection, below are the 2018 Oscar-nominated films available for loan on DVD or with tie-in reading material. See how many you can watch/read ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday, 4 March (Monday, 5 March here if you're planning on watching live).

2018 Oscar nominated films available on DVD

Related books and soundtracks

A number of this year's nominated films are either based on books or have tie-in titles or soundtracks, so you might want also want to check out:

Find out more:

