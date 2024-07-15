Discover Canterbury: The Big Snow of 1945

From the 12th to the 14th of July 1945, a record amount of snow fell in Canterbury. In Christchurch alone 28 cm of snow blanketed the city whereas the Canterbury Plains had 45 cm. Electricity was cut off for a week in some areas and schools were closed. The farmers on the Canterbury Plains experienced stock losses and property damage, one of whom lost 40 sheep in one day.

Throughout the negatives of the snowstorm the people of Canterbury came together and made the best of it with some even venturing outside to play in the snow.

On the Canterbury Stories website, we are lucky to have numerous photographs depicting scenes and people during the 1945 snowstorm.

Do you have any photographs from the 1945 snowstorm or other weather events? You can contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall website.

