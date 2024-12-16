Celebrating six years of Craft Snippets

We had a wonderful evening celebrating 6 years of Craft Snippets at Upper Riccarton Library on 27 November. Everyone brought along an item that they had made and shared their creative talents. It was a great opportunity to mix and mingle, learn more about each other and chat about our crafting experiences and admire what was on display.

Knitted toys by Deb Sewing by Alison and Vasanti Quilting by Diane Sewing by Trisha and Janet Bookbinding by Wilma, Photography by Wendy, and scrapbooking and needlefelting by Gloria Quilting by Helen, weaving by Tania, and leather bookbinding by Chris Textile art by Angela, and crochete animals by Barbara-Anne (cup of tea by unknown artist) Craft titles on display Craft titles on display

Thank you all for your support this year. Sally and I are looking forward to another great year of Craft Snippets in 2025.

For 2025 we have the following guests who will share their experiences:

If you know of anyone who would like to be a guest speaker, please let us know. We are always looking for creative people who are happy to share their crafting journey.

Latest crafting titles

Here is the booklist of items we had on display:

List created by CraftSnippets

Items shared at our November gathering.





















View Full List

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Angela and Sally, Upper Riccarton Library.