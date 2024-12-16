Celebrating six years of Craft Snippets

We had a wonderful evening celebrating 6 years of Craft Snippets at Upper Riccarton Library on 27 November. Everyone brought along an item that they had made and shared their creative talents. It was a great opportunity to mix and mingle, learn more about each other and chat about our crafting experiences and admire what was on display.

Thank you all for your support this year. Sally and I are looking forward to another great year of Craft Snippets in 2025. 

For 2025 we have the following guests who will share their experiences:

If you know of anyone who would like to be a guest speaker, please let us know. We are always looking for creative people who are happy to share their crafting journey.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Angela and Sally, Upper Riccarton Library.

