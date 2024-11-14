Craft Snippets: Landscape painting with Ira Mitchell

We were thrilled to hear from artist Ira Mitchell, who specialises in contemporary luxury art landscapes, at our September Craft Snippets at Upper Riccarton Library.

Creative beginnings

Ira talked about her family. Her father was a photographer, and her mother hand coloured the photographs. Ira would sit behind the counter and learnt about selling and being part of a community. There was a roll of butcher’s paper and Ira would pull out the paper and draw on it creating a story.

The family moved into the bush. Ira spent her time hunting for rabbits earning 50c a tail. Her father would read Narnia and Lord of the Rings to her, and they would go hunting for Hobbits. It was a beautiful existence.

Overcoming a fear of flying in order to realise a dream of painting

When the Christchurch earthquake happened, Ira wrote a list. On it was that she was going to get over her fear of flying, become a full-time artist and have someone else pay for her paint.

Ira attended a painting demonstration by Golden Paints at Gordon Harris, here in Christchurch. After looking up information about the Golden Foundation in New York, Ira found they had a Golden Residency available for painters. Ira got some samples of the paint, took pictures of her using them, popped the photos up on social media and contacted them. Six weeks later they offered Ira a scholarship to the Golden Residency in New York. Here Ira spent time learning about Golden Artist products. The residency is an innovative learning environment where artists are encouraged to try different things. The scientists creating the paint want the artists to explore and extend the use of the products. Ira was invited to be part of the Golden Artist Educator Programme and spent time in New Orleans with 20 other artists from around the world.

Ira’s next residency was at Chateau Orquevaux in Champagne, France. Set on 34 acres the chateau was originally a hunting lodge. Ira was awarded a scholarship to attend and took a tiny backpack and watercolour materials. Ira spent the time walking around the area painting little watercolour paintings every day and developing her watercolour skills.

Finally year Ira was granted a month-long artist residency scholarship to the Horned Dorset Artist Colony in upstate New York. Surrounded by forest, each artist has their own house all within easy walking distance. At the end of the residency, it is expected that you donate a piece of work and speak at an event.

In 2023, Ira took part in the Happy Elmer’s Ōtautahi Elephant Trail with her Butterfly Elmer (pictured below). And in 2014, the Christchurch Stands Tall Giraffe Trail. Her Giraffe can be seen on the corner of Brougham Street and Durham Street South.

Currently Ira is the resident artist at Riverside Galley in Bannockburn. Here Ira spends the days climbing the hills and painting. Ira has two easels going at once, one for her commercial line and one for rapid fire impression, it depends what mood she is in as to which she works on.

Advice for artists

“Be fearless. Be terrified, but be fearless” this is Ira’s mantra and takeaway for us.

If people ask for a discount, put the price up.

Never do anything for nothing.

Be positive, “if it hurts, you’re doing it wrong - it should be absolutely joyful”.

Don’t network, make real friends with people as crazy and positive as you are and celebrate with them. They will be your biggest source of inspiration and information and your loudest cheerleaders.

Collaborate and cross pollinate with others.

Learn to stop - Ira sets alarms for herself to stop work and go walking or take a power nap.

A huge ngā mihi nui to Ira for sharing her story with us.

Latest craft titles

Check out the crafting titles we had on display.

List created by CraftSnippets

Items shared at our September event.





















View Full List

Our next Craft Snippets will be a little different. We ask you to come along and let’s celebrate our crafting together. Bring something you have made (or not) and join us in sharing our own crafting journey - Upper Riccarton Library, Wednesday 27 November, 6.30pm-7.30pm.