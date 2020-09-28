智趣文化-中国的传统服饰 Chinese Fun Culture – Chinese traditional clothing

中国古诗-陌上桑（节选）

日出东南隅，照我秦氏楼。秦氏有好女，自名为罗敷。罗敷善蚕桑，采桑城南隅。青丝为笼系，桂枝为笼钩。头上倭堕髻，耳中明月珠；缃绮为下裙，紫绮为上襦。

Chinese poem-Mo shang sang (excerpts)

Sunrise at the Southeast corner shines on our Qin clan house. The Qin clan has a fair daughter, and she is called Luofu. Luofu is good at silkworm mulberry, she picks mulberry at the wall’s south corner. Green silk is her basket strap, cassia is her basket and pole. A twisting-fall hairdo on her head, bright moon pearls at her ears. Green silk is her lower skirt, purple silk is her upper blouse.

这首诗通过描写罗敷身上的衣饰让人联想到这位女子的美丽。诗中提到的上襦和下裙指的正是罗敷身穿的服饰。

This poem reminds people of the beauty of Luofu by describing her clothing. The skirt and blouse mentioned in the poem means the clothing of Luofu.

服装是中国文化的重要组成部分。中国千百年来经历了很多的历史朝代，每一个朝代都致力于创造自己的服饰。在考古发现的1.8万年前的文物，如石珠和骨针，证明了服饰文化在中国文明的早期存在。服饰作为一种文化现象，是历史的产物。 它也会随着社会的进步与发展而变化。

Clothing is an important part of Chinese culture. China has experienced many historical dynasties for thousands of years, each dynasty devoted itself to creating its own clothing. Archaeological finds of 18,000 year-old artifacts, such as stone beads and bone needles, prove the existence of costume culture in early days of Chinese civilization. As a culture phenomenon, costume is the product of history. It has changed with the social improvement and development.

让我们轻松一下去按照视频制作一个折纸的衣服和一条裤子。

Let’s have a fun time to make origami clothes and a pair of pants according to the video.

现在我简单介绍几个具有代表性的中国服饰：

Now I briefly introduce a few representative Chinese costumes:

汉代中国服饰

Chinese Clothing during Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-220 A.D.)

中国完整的服饰体系建立于汉代。汉代的服饰，女性总是穿着短上衣和长裙，她们长长的束腰带总是作为装饰一直拖到膝盖上。男性通常穿着夹克和小牛鼻子的裤子，外面围着围裙。汉服不仅奠定了中国服饰的基础和深深地影响了中国的服饰，并且日本的传统服饰和服和韩国的传统服饰韩服都是根据中国的汉服设计的。

China's complete clothing system was established in the Han Dynasty. Costume in the Han Dynasty, female always wore blouses and long skirts, and their long waistbands were always worn as a decoration up to the knees. Male usually wore jackets and calf-nose trousers with aprons around the garments. Hanfu not only laid the foundation of Chinese costume and deeply influenced Chinese costume, but also Japan’s traditional costume Kimono and Korea’s traditional costume Hanbok are designed according to Chinese Hanfu.

汉代中国服饰

Chinese Clothing during Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-220 A.D.)

唐代中国服饰

Chinese Clothing during Tang Dynasty (618 -907)

唐代的服装主要是用丝绸制成的，所以他们以柔软和轻盈而闻名。唐代服饰在造型和装饰上大胆地借鉴了其他国家如波斯和印度的特点。服装用料考究，结构自然，雍容华贵，装饰华丽。

Costumes of the Tang Dynasty were mainly made of silk, so they were known for their softness and lightness. Tang costume boldly adopted the features of garments from other countries such as Persia and India. The clothing is made of exquisite materials, natural structure, elegant and magnificent decoration.

唐代中国服饰

Chinese Clothing during Tang Dynasty (618 -907)

清代的中国服饰

Chinese Clothing during Qing Dynasty（1644-1911）

在清朝的早期，长袍特点是无领窄袖口，形状像马蹄子，纽扣在左前胸，四个狭缝和一个合适的腰。人们通常在外面穿着一件马甲，马甲要么是前面有纽扣的，要么就是琵琶形状的前面。

In the early Qing Dynasty, long gown featuring a collarless narrow, narrow cuff in the shape of a horse’s hoof, with buttons on the left front, four slits and a fitting waist. People usually wore a vest outside, which is either with buttons down the front or with lute-shaped front.

清代的中国服饰

Chinese Clothing during Qing Dynasty（1644-1911）

20世纪30年代到现代的中国服饰

Chinese Clothing from 1930s till Modern Era

从20世纪30年代开始，旗袍几乎成为了女性的制服。旗袍可长可短可以是毛料的也可以是丝绸做的。不同材料制作的旗袍可以呈现出不同的风格。丝质的旗袍饰以小花，格纹，细纹等图案展现出女性稳重的风韵。用织锦制成的旗袍既美观又华丽适合迎宾和参加宴会等场合。

From the 1930s, Cheongsam (Qipao) almost became the uniform for women. Cheongsam can be long or short, made of woollen or made of silk. Qipao made of different materials can present different styles. The silk Qipao is decorated with florets, plaid lines, thin lines and other patterns to show a women’s steady charm. Those made of brocade is beautiful and magnificent for the reception and banquet.

20世纪30年代到现代的中国服饰

Chinese Clothing from 1930s till Modern Era

轻松一刻

Fun time:

装饰一下你做的折纸衣服和裤子

Decorate your origami clothes and pants

Decorate your origami clothes and pants 了解传统服饰在你的文化中的历史或者你感兴趣的服饰

Find out the history of traditional clothing in your culture or the clothing you interest in

Find out the history of traditional clothing in your culture or the clothing you interest in 在纸上画或者设计一套服装

Draw/design a costume on paper

些其他有趣的链接:

Some other interesting links:

如果你想对中国传统服饰了解的更多,可以点击这些链接观看视频:

If you want to learn more about Chinese traditional clothing, you can click on these links to watch the video with English subtitles:

在图书馆发现搜索上的一些中国传统服饰的电子资源：

Full text articles about Chinese traditional clothing on eResources Discovery Search.

在图书馆发现搜索上的一些中国服饰的电子资源：

Full text articles about Chinese clothing on eResources Discovery Search.

Amber

Upper Riccarton Library