Christmas home movies

This Christmas millions of people will be making some kind of home video of their own Christmas festivities. On Access Video I found these snippets of home movies from the 1950s and 1960s, including a group of German children making Christmas cookies.
Home movies of suburban family Christmas, shots of people opening gifts and holding them up for the camera.
Little girl leaving treats for Santa on Christmas Eve.
Roman Catholic Christmas celebrations in Lithuania.
Christmas tree, decorations and presents.
German children baking Christmas cookies.
