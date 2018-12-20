This Christmas millions of people will be making some kind of home video of their own Christmas festivities. On Access Video I found these snippets of home movies from the 1950s and 1960s, including a group of German children making Christmas cookies.

A collection of snippets of Christmas home movies from Access Video.

Home movies of suburban family Christmas, shots of people opening gifts and holding them up for the camera.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/927043037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Suburban Family Christmas, Ca. 1958</a>

Little girl leaving treats for Santa on Christmas Eve.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/927040037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">American Christmas, Ca. 1958</a>

Roman Catholic Christmas celebrations in Lithuania.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/928545037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Catholic Christmas in Lithuania, 1986</a>

Christmas tree, decorations and presents.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/927079037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Home Movie - Christmas in Chicago, Ca. 1960</a>

German children baking Christmas cookies.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/930146037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Children in Action</a>

View Full List

If you have any old home movies that you would like to share with the Library please contact us.