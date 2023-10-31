Online family history resources

I have dug deep to find some online resources that could help with your family history research. They are not the most obvious ones. You probably know about Ancestry, Find My Past and MyHeritage then you might research some newspaper archives like Papers Past, British Newspaper Archives and our collection of online newspaper archives.

Oxford Reference is a broad range of eBooks by Oxford which includes some excellent resources for family history research. Here is my pick of titles from Oxford Reference:

The Oxford Companion to Family and Local History

A comprehensive and authoritative guide to all things associated with the family and local history of the British Isles. It provides practical and contextual information for anyone enquiring into their English, Irish, Scottish, or Welsh origins and for anyone working in genealogical research, or the social history of the British Isles.

Oxford Dictionary of Local Family History

This dictionary provides both amateur and professional historians with quick answers to questions of terminology that may arise in the course of research.

Where do you start with family history research - it is usually with a name want to find out about the name origins and where people with that surname live in Britain and Ireland try these name dictionaries from Oxford Reference.

The New Zealand History Collection has some excellent resources that may help your research. Was one of your ancestors a signatory on the Treaty of Waitangi or on the Women's Suffrage Petition? Do you need to research an old family home or find out about an architect?

If you want to find photos of family members, you could try Canterbury Stories which has thousands of photos. If you have old photos you want to share, upload them to Discovery Wall so wider family can discover them.