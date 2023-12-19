Librarians get crafty with Creativebug

We have some truly talented library staff in our libraries and they have been getting crafty with our free online crafting video resource, Creativebug. Here is what they made (and you could too):

Hong and Judith crocheted a tiger rug for Shirley Library that they are going to use for storytimes and babytimes.

Crochet A Wild Animal Rug



Jenny made a flight bag

Flight Bag



Maatakiwi has been busy with paper craft making accordion books and turkish map fold books

Turkish Map Fold



Accordion Book as Art Form



Amy made a pouch for her friend's birthday, using 2 different Creativebug videos

Cricut Crafts



Layered Floral Embroidery



Angela is an avid knitter and learned new techniques to help to stop tangles in her Fair Isle knitting.

How to Work Stranded or Fair Isle Knitting



Simone got festive and made Christmas headbands

Jewelry Design With Scotchbonnet!



The team on Tuakiri in Tūranga learned how to tie bows and made a lovely Christmas display.

How to Tie A Bow



Sarah made a six pocket keepsake book.

Six Pocket Keepsake Book



Michelle made a string Christmas tree on display at Parklands Library.

DIY Christmas Tree String Art



Moata learned to embroider handwritten labels and made Owie pads or wheat bags.

Embroidered Handwritten Label



Valerie made spooky heads in a jar, great for Halloween this one with a doll's head which makes it extra spooky.

Spooky Heads in Jars

