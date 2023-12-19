Librarians get crafty with Creativebug

We have some truly talented library staff in our libraries and they have been getting crafty with our free online crafting video resource, Creativebug. Here is what they made (and you could too):
Hong and Judith crocheted a tiger rug for Shirley Library that they are going to use for storytimes and babytimes.
Jenny made a flight bag
Maatakiwi has been busy with paper craft making accordion books and turkish map fold books
Amy made a pouch for her friend's birthday, using 2 different Creativebug videos
Angela is an avid knitter and learned new techniques to help to stop tangles in her Fair Isle knitting.
How to Work Stranded or Fair Isle Knitting
Simone got festive and made Christmas headbands
Jewelry Design With Scotchbonnet!
The team on Tuakiri in Tūranga learned how to tie bows and made a lovely Christmas display.
Sarah made a six pocket keepsake book.
Michelle made a string Christmas tree on display at Parklands Library.
Moata learned to embroider handwritten labels and made Owie pads or wheat bags.
Valerie made spooky heads in a jar, great for Halloween this one with a doll's head which makes it extra spooky.
