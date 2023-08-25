Coming up at WORD Christchurch 2023: Pasifika voices

In my New Guinean culture, jawbones, are magical.

Intrinsic to speech and nourishment they are a sacred source of power and protection. This WORD Christchurch weekend I want to challenge myself to attend as many Word events as possible that share the magic of Pasifika New Zealanders exercising their strong jawbones- Be it by spoken word, speaking together, or speaking truths to power!

Tusiata Speaks

Tusiata Avia is Samoan, born and raised in Ōtautahi. An award-winning poet, performer and writer.

Her Ockham Award winning book of poetry The Savage Coloniser Book is one that has scared me to pick up.



Staring from the shelves with eyes rolled back, muttering incantations (if you’ve seen the cover, designed by one of my favourite Pasifika artists Pati Tyrell you’d understand)

Flicking through the pages they feel sharp - I spy Cook, colonisation, the Christchurch massacre, covid - pointy things that stab close to home.

I’m looking forward to embracing this connected uneasiness and listening to the groundbreaking Tusiata speak about Savage Coloniser and much more, in conversation with the consummate journalist John Campbell.

Tusiata Speaks

Sunday, 27 August

The Piano, 156 Armagh St

2.30 pm – 3.30 pm

Shaneel Lal: One of them

Shaneel Lal is Fijian, an activist, writer, political commentator and Young New Zealander of the year 2023.

One of Them



Their recently released memoir, One of them is still on my “to read list” so I’ve jumped at the chance in the meantime to share vā with the fascinating force that is Shaneel.

To hear firsthand what makes them, them.

From a childhood in Fiji, moving to Aotearoa as a teenager, founding the Conversion Therapy Action Group, through to being awarded Young New Zealander of the year, and all the trauma and triumphs along the way.

Shaneel will join Dr Mahdis Azarmandi.

Shaneel Lal: One of them

Saturday, 26 August

The Piano, 156 Armagh St

2.30 pm – 3.30 pm

Confluence

They say you can’t step into the same river twice and on Saturday night I am excited to be wading into Confluence. It promises to be where culture, Māori and Pasifika, will collide in celebration and connection. Music, poetry and even a pre-show bloc party in collaboration with the Christchurch Hip Hop Summit. Hosted by local legend Daisy Speaks and showcasing the talented Judah Band, TJ Taotua, The Soakai Brothers, Ruby Solly & Airana Ngarewa.

I can’t wait to vibe out with my free sossisi snag and some excellent polyswag!

Confluence

Saturday, 26 August

The Piano, 156 Armagh St

8.30 pm - 10.00 pm

Nora

Pasifika Community Liaison

