Quiz: Crime, Scandal, and Mayhem Try our local history quiz and see what you know about Crime, Scandal, and Mayhem in Christchurch.

What year did Parker and Hulme, two Christchurch teenagers, commit murder? 1924 1949 1950 1954

What school did Parker and Hulme attend in Christchurch? Burnside High School Christchurch Girls’ High School St Margaret’s College Ashburton High School

What was the main controversy surrounding the Ellen and Frederick Mouat murder trial in Christchurch of the mid-1920s? Fred Mouat may have been wrongly imprisoned for the manslaughter of Ellen Mouat Fred Mouat was acquitted Fred Mouat made a daring escape from prison and was never seen again Ellen Mouat was found alive and interviewed by a newspaper reporter several years after the murder trial

How did Edwin Turner Osbaldiston alias Dr Edwin Turner make his escape from Lyttelton in October 1876? He hid in a suitcase which was then transported on to a boat which then took him to Wellington He jumped into a row boat and rowed all the way to Akaroa He disguised himself as a woman and boarded a steamer which took him to Napier He disguised himself using a fake moustache and beard and walked to Greymouth

What is the title of Greg Newbold’s book about his 5 years in New Zealand prisons? (Greg Newbold later became a Criminology Professor at the University of Canterbury). Mr Nice Hard Time Doing Time The Big Huey

The “bleeding tombstone” at the Barbadoes Street Cemetery was erected for: Simon Cedeno William Robinson Catherine Glynne Margaret Burke

“Bully Hayes” (1829-1877) notorious slave trader and swindler (and temporary resident in Canterbury) was an alias used by: William Henry Hayes Barry Hayes Bruce Haynes Willy George Hayes

The blog post Crimes of the 19th century: Canterbury Police Gazette includes a section called More quaint and unusual crimes. This gives details of some of the more unusual crimes reported in colonial era Christchurch. Which of the following does NOT appear in the list? Mrs Burford, wife of an actor is accused of stealing a wig belonging to William Lingard of the Hoskins’ Theatrical Company Miss Marian Ashwin woke up in the middle of the night to discover a man trying to get underneath her bed at her Armagh Street home John Jackson and John Jones were accused of shooting at wildlife in Hagley Park Wayne Jennings “beat a tambourine with furious abandon” on Sunday 4th April 1869

American Preacher-Fraudster Arthur Bently Worthington caused the only reading of the Riot Act in Christchurch. What sect did he establish in Christchurch in the 1890s? Students of Truth Christchurch Angels Children of God Mission Impossible

Mr Howard’s severed hand mystery of 1885 was actually a case of: Burglary Mistaken identity Insurance Fraud Serial killing

