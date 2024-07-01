Discover Canterbury: Christchurch Botanic Gardens

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/95720/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/95720\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Christchurch Botanic Gardens.</a>

The Christchurch Botanic Gardens boast a rich history that began in 1863 with the planting of a single English oak to celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Albert and Princess Alexandra of Denmark.

From that symbolic gesture, the Gardens have blossomed into a sprawling 21-hectare sanctuary. Over the years, the Gardens have become a vibrant hub, not just for showcasing exotic and native flora, but also for hosting grand exhibitions, scientific endeavours, and community events. Early explorers like Scott and Shackleton even relied on the Gardens' Magnetic Observatory to ensure their compasses pointed true south before venturing into the unknown.

Today, the Gardens continue to be a cherished green space, offering a tranquil escape amidst the city and a testament to Christchurch's commitment to horticulture, heritage, and community.

