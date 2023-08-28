Discover Canterbury: Do you know?

Unidentified MED substation. No known copyright. CCL-MED-Ph-019.

Do you recognise the location of the substation pictured above?

Pictured between two houses on a residential street, we have been unable to locate the whereabouts of this substation. If you happen to recognise a building in this photograph, head over to the original image and comment to let us know!

This image came to Canterbury Stories as part of the MED Historical Photographs collection, consisting of a variety of material donated by Orion New Zealand.

Do you have any photographs related to the Municipal Electricity Department? If so, we would love for you to contribute to our collection!

Discover Canterbury

Discover Canterbury is a fortnightly blog post promoting beautiful, interesting, weird, and wonderful digital content from our Canterbury Stories and Discovery Wall collections.
Read Discover Canterbury posts

Explore local images and share your photos

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi

