Eels / tuna: Picturing Canterbury

Eels being fed on Oxford Terrace. 28 July 2019.

Tuna (freshwater eels) are an important source of mahinga kai for Ngāi Tahu. The eels pictured here are New Zealand longfin eels (Anguilla dieffenbachii). Although the eels of the Ōtākaro-Avon River hunt live food at night, they have grown accustomed to being fed by people from the Avon Terraces during the day.

