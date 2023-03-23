Eleanor Catton is coming to town: Wednesday 24 May 7pm to 8pm, WORD Christchurch

Great news! Eleanor Catton is coming to Christchurch for a WORD Christchurch event. It's on Wednesday 24 May from 7pm to 8pm at The Piano. She'll be in conversation with former WORD programme director Nic Low.

Last time I heard Eleanor Catton in person was at WORD Christchurch in 2014, the year after she won the Booker Prize. I was lucky enough to have a chat with her, and she dubbed me a Sceptical Scorpio (correct). It's a long awaited and welcome return.

I've just finished her latest book - the thrill-tastic / environmental / late-capitalism critiqueing page-turner Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton. At first I found it a bit distant and chilly. But not for long. I love a book where things happen that you don't see coming. There are plenty of twists, and the ratcheting up of tension was brilliantly done. Catton is the queen of plot and pace.

Several reviewers mentioned a Lee Child connection and I agree (from my one Jack Reacher read). It reminded me of Eleanor's Books that made me interview in 2018:

My comfort read

I’m always happy with a Jack Reacher.

But you don't need a review from me, this is likely the most reviewed New Zealand book in eons!

Birnam Wood, reviewed

"The novel wears its ecothriller label well, and fans of Lee Child won’t be disappointed to read it either. The plotting is taut, the transgressions fascinating and intriguing, and like any good Jack Reacher novel, it’s got henchmen in black SUVs, guns, car chases, military mercenaries, and people who can make phone calls that get things taken care of, no questions asked."

Eleanor Catton, by Rachael King ReadingRoom

Catton asks the question, what is the good global citizen when corruption and complicity are bedfellows in the form of self-interested nihilist and self-satisfied do-gooder? Here, New Zealand is her test-case and laboratory. The wild is totally overrun and "crawling with drones", so there is no wild, just territory to be monetised, while indigeneity is minimalised.

Eleanor Catton: ‘Power, class, and money David Eggleton, ReadingRoom

The need to be dominate, to be liked, to wreak revenge, all will out with devastating consequences in Birnam Wood.

Eleanor Catton: ‘ferocious and analytical’ Miro Bilbrough, ReadingRoom

When I began reading Birnam Wood I started to asterisk sentences that stood out to me as leggy, multi-parenthetic, joyrides of perfection. After the first few pages I realised that the book would soon become a constellation of blazing stars.

Birnam Wood review: An astounding analysis of human psychology Claire Mabey, The Spinoff

Birnam Wood’s message, underlined in blood-red ink by its extraordinary conclusion, is that these attempts to shape a gentler form of capitalism are doomed to failure.

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton review – the root of all evil Alex Preston, The Observer

“Birnam Wood” ’s biggest twist is not so much a particular event as the realization that this is a book in which everything that people choose to do matters, albeit not in ways they may have anticipated.

Eleanor Catton wants plot to matter again B.D. McLay, The New Yorker

More Eleanor Catton

Find books by Eleanor Catton in our collection

2014 WORD Christchurch

The Luminary Eleanor Catton

Morning tea for forty three Eleanor Catton and Diane Setterfield

WORD Christchurch information